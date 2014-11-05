UPDATE 4-Harmony Gold considers South African job cuts as gold price slumps

* Narrows quarterly loss

* Gold spot price at new four-year lows (Adds comments by CEO, further details, share price)

By Ed Stoddard and Peroshni Govender

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - South African mining firm Harmony Gold reported a further quarterly loss on Wednesday and suggested it might have to cut jobs as it contends with depressed prices and operational problems which include an escalating battle with illegal miners.

Unveiling its results for the three months to end-September, it said losses narrowed by 78 percent to 226 million rand ($21 million), as output rose 6 percent to just over 303,000 ounces.

But the current quarter will be a tough one as the company said last week it was closing its key Kusasalethu mine west of Johannesburg for two weeks, to try to remove illegal miners who are believed to be starting fires in the mine.

“The decision comes after a third underground fire in October was started by illegal miners. Although no one was harmed in any of these fires, it did result in 10 production days lost in October,” Harmony said in its results statement on Wednesday.

The company is especially sensitive about safety after nine employees died in a fire in February at its Doornkop mine.

Harmony has also struggled to get Kusasalethu back to full output after shutting the mine for several weeks at the start of 2013 because of labour violence rooted in union rivalry.

“Kusasalethu’s production has continued to be problematic and management is working on an alternative plan to return the mine to profitability,” the company said.

Chief Executive Graham Briggs implied that any restructuring at the mine was likely to include job cuts.

“The plans at Kusasalethu we will be signing off in the next few weeks ... We will have to go through a negotiating process with unions,” he said on a conference call.

Under South African labour law companies have to hold talks with unions if they plan lay-offs.

“If we look at job cuts, 50 percent of our costs are on labour, so any major restructuring always involves jobs and we have to look carefully at that,” Briggs said.

He said Kusasalethu had not made a profit since 2012 and the company had been “throwing a lot of resources at it to try and improve the situation there.” The company said it currently employs 6,441 people at Kusasalethu, including contractors.

Any move to cut jobs at Kusasalethu could meet with stiff labour resistance given the heavy presence at the mine of the hardline Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), whose members have downed tools in the past at Anglo American Platinum in protest at planned lay-offs.

AMCU represents about 72 percent of Kusasalethu’s miners.

GOLD PRICE SLIDE

Gold producers in general are caught in a bind as prices tumble and costs climb.

The spot price fell to fresh four-year lows on Wednesday at below $1,200 an ounce -- a critical level that many analysts see as a “tipping point” that will cause shaft closures.

But Briggs said Harmony remained on the look-out for potential bargains as other producers shed operations in the face of falling prices.

Harmony’s share price was up 2.3 percent at 18.83 rand at 1305 GMT, when Johannesburg’s Gold Mining Index was down 3.6 percent.

“We continue to keep our eyes on what’s happening. The one area that is the most likely at the moment is when companies sell assets to assist their balance sheet,” Briggs told Reuters.

However, no acquisition is in immediate prospect. “This quarter, next quarter, it is unlikely that anything will happen,” he said.

Rival AngloGold Ashanti, Africa’s top producer of the precious metal, has said it could sell assets to reduce its debts of almost $3 billion.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Briggs also said the market would get an update in December on the pre-feasibility study at Harmony’s flagship Golpu project in Papua New Guinea, with new estimates on capital expenditure.

Harmony has already said it expects “significantly lower” investment than previous estimates which called for spending of almost $6 billion to develop the mine. Costs will be shared with joint-venture partner Newcrest Mining.

The company’s said its net debt had fallen to $68 million from $98 million, which is low by industry standards, and Briggs said while Harmony could borrow to fund the project its intention remained to fund it from cash flows. ($1=11.0480 South African rand) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)