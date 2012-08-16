FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Harmony posts surprise Q4 loss
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Harmony posts surprise Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold, South Africa’s third-largest gold producer, slid to a surprise fourth-quarter loss on Thursday despite a 14 percent increase in production.

A headline loss per share of 20 cents was reported for the three months to end-June, down from a profit of 234 cents the previous quarter.

The shock decline is significantly lower than the average 110.4 cents profit forecast in a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.

Gold production, including discontinued operations, climbed to 320,351 ounces on higher tonnage and improved grade but cash operating costs rose 5 percent to nearly 280,000 rand per kilogramme, mainly due to an increase in electricity tariffs.

A final dividend of 50 cents a share was declared, bringing the total full year dividend to 90 cents.

Chief executive Graham Briggs told a media conference call that with 1.7 billion rand ($207 million) in cash on its books, the company had no need to raise any capital.

The gold producer has the bulk of its operations in South Africa but has set its sights on developing the massive Wafi-Golpu copper-gold prospect in Papua New Guinea.

Built in partnership with Australian gold company Newcrest Mining, the mine is expected to cost around $4 billion. ($1 = 8.2248 South African rand) (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.