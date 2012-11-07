FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harris Cty, Texas to sell $250 mln bonds on Nov. 12
November 7, 2012

Harris Cty, Texas to sell $250 mln bonds on Nov. 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Harris County, Texas is planning to sell $250 million of tax-exempt and taxable refunding bonds on Nov. 12, said a market source on Wednesday.

The tax-exempt portion of the sale consists of $75 million of unlimited tax road bonds and $85 million of permanent improvement bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

The taxable portion is for $45 million of unlimited tax road bonds and $45 million of permanent improvement bonds.

The lead manager on the sale is Jefferies & Co.

