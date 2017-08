Jan 27 (Reuters) - Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.

Harris said it expected the business to generate revenue of about $1.07 billion in the fiscal year ending June. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)