CORRECTED-Harrisburg, PA's tax hike delayed after truce struck

(Corrects tax to be increased to income tax from property tax)

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Officials of Pennsylvania’s capital city of Harrisburg, who have fought bitterly over how to resolve the cash-strapped city’s problems, have agreed to try to seek common ground, winning the city a reprieve from a judge’s order for an income tax hike.

Commonwealth Court Judge Bonnie Leadbetter on Thursday issued the reprieve on the 1 percent earned-income tax hike she ordered last month after lawyers for the city’s state-appointed receiver, the city council and Mayor Linda Thompson stated their desire to work toward a solution.

Leadbetter agreed to reconsider the tax hike after the parties said they “wish to engage in dialogue in an effort to forge a cooperative approach for addressing the challenging financial issues facing the city of Harrisburg,” she wrote in the new order.

Leadbetter on Aug. 27 had ordered the city council to pass the tax hike as part of a recovery plan being implemented by William Lynch, the state-appointed receiver.

Harrisburg is saddled with about $320 million of debt because it guaranteed bonds used to pay for repairs on its troubled trash incinerator.

City council members, Thompson, Lynch and others have frequently disagreed over the best course to rescue the city’s finances.

“We would be willing for all parties to sit down to see if there’s a way we can reach a resolution outside of court,” Cory Angell, Lynch’s spokesman, told Reuters.

All sides will submit their input in writing to Leadbetter, who could ask them to attend an oral argument on Oct. 4. if she wants to hear more. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler)