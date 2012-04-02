FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harrisburg's Unkovic says was in "untenable position"
April 2, 2012

Harrisburg's Unkovic says was in "untenable position"

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 2 (Reuters) - David Unkovic, Harrisburg’s receiver who resigned unexpectedly on Friday after only four months on the job, said in his resignation letter that he was no longer in a position to find a solution.

In a handwritten letter to the judge in Pennsylvania’s capital, he said he resigned because he was “in an untenable position in the political and ethical crosswinds”.

Reuters obtained a copy of the letter, written by the former receiver who was appointed to help with the city’s tattered finances.

