UPDATE 1-Harrisburg's Unkovic says was in "untenable position"

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 2 (Reuters) - David Unkovic, Harrisburg’s receiver who resigned unexpectedly on Friday after four months on the job, said in his resignation letter that he was no longer in a position to find a solution to the city’s financial crisis.

But the process of sale or lease of city assets he had engineered to generate cash and help Harrisburg’s tattered finances, did not stop.

In a handwritten letter to the judge in Pennsylvania’s capital, he said he resigned because he was “in an untenable position in the political and ethical crosswinds.”

Reuters obtained a copy of the letter, written by the former receiver who was appointed to help with the city finding alternatives to bankruptcy.

Despite Unkovic’s sudden departure, bids were coming in on Monday, the deadline, for Harrisburg’s parking garages - one of city’s three key assets that Unkovic planned to sell or lease in order to raise money, according to Steven Kratz, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Proceeds from the transaction would be used to pay the Harrisburg Parking Authority’s debt. What remains could potentially help pay down some of the more than $317 million in debt stemming from repairs to the city’s trash incinerator, Unkovic had said.

Offers for another one of the assets, the city’s water and sewer facilities, are due April 9th and are still on schedule, Kratz said. The city has received four bids for its incinerator facility.

“The process is going to continue to move forward,” he said.

Overall, the city’s direct and overlapping bond debt is nearly $671 million, according to Dan Miller, Harrisburg city controller.

The city has just over 49,500 residents, according to 2010 census data, a 1.2 percent increase from 2000.

Governor Tom Corbett said on Friday that he would move quickly to try to find a new receiver, whose appointment the court must approve. He did not immediately reply Monday to a request for comment on whether the city’s fiscal plan was still on track.

For some, Unkovic’s departure raised questions about the city’s fate, according to Mark Berman, a bankruptcy attorney at Nixon Peabody LLP.

“The likelihood that it upsets the process is a question of how long it takes for the new person to come on board,” he said. Berman, who is not involved in Harrisburg’s restructuring, is one of many lawyers and public finance professionals watching Harrisburg’s fiscal plan unfold.

“Without the receiver, it’s not clear to me how that plan can be implemented,” Berman said.