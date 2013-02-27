FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Pennsylvania's Harrisburg Area Community College revs
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

S&P cuts Pennsylvania's Harrisburg Area Community College revs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday said it cut Harrisburg Area Community College’s long-term revenue bond rating to A-minus from A.

The outlook on the bonds, issued through the Pennsylvania State School Building Authority, is stable.

The rating cut reflects the college’s weakened fiscal 2012 financial profile due in part to drops in enrollment, the rating agency said in a statement.

“The stable outlook reflects S&P’s expectation that over the two-year outlook period, enrollment will stabilize, and the college will balance its financial operations at least on a cash basis and maintain financial resource ratios,” S&P said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.