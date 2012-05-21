UPDATE 1-Pennsylvania capital's ex-receiver to appear in court

May 21 (Reuters) - The former receiver for Pennsylvania’s troubled capital city is slated to speak publicly on Thursday for the first time since he quit suddenly on March 30, according to a court order.

Commonwealth Court Judge Bonnie Leadbetter on Monday ordered David Unkovic to provide evidence at a hearing to approve his replacement, retired U.S. Air Force Major General William Lynch.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett named Lynch to take over as Harrisburg’s receiver after Unkovic resigned. Judge Leadbetter, who is overseeing the recovery plan crafted by Unkovic, must sign off on Lynch’s appointment.

Unkovic left the post because “political and ethical crosswinds” left him unable to keep doing his job, he said in his resignation letter. His fiscal plan, which is still moving forward despite his departure, includes the sale of the city’s parking garages and other major assets.

Harrisburg is hobbled by more than $320 million of debt incurred by cost overruns from upgrades of the city’s trash incinerator.

Unkovic’s attorney, Howard Klein, confirmed that Unkovic will appear as a witness of the court on Thursday. Klein declined further comment.

Since he left, Unkovic has not elaborated publicly on the statements he made in his hand-written resignation letter. He declined to comment when a Reuters reporter visited his house in April.

In her order, Judge Leadbetter said that any evidence Unkovic might provide would be “strictly limited” to matters relevant to Lynch’s appointment.