March 28, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Harron Communications sells $225 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Harron Communications LP on Wednesday
sold $225 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. 	
    SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HARRON COMMUNICATIONS	
	
AMT $225 MLN    COUPON 9.125 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2020   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 9.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/03/2012   	
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 735 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

