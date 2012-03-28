New Issue-Harron Communications sells $225 mln notes

March 28 (Reuters) - Harron Communications LP on Wednesday sold $225 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HARRON COMMUNICATIONS AMT $225 MLN COUPON 9.125 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 9.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/03/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 735 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A