FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1-800-Flowers.com to buy gourmet food supplier Harry & David
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

1-800-Flowers.com to buy gourmet food supplier Harry & David

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Gift retailer 1-800-Flowers.com Inc said it would buy Harry & David Holdings Inc, known for its gourmet food brands such as Wolferman’s English muffins and Cushman’s HoneyBells citrus products, for $142.5 million in cash.

1-800-Flowers.com said in a statement that Harry & David would operate as its wholly owned subsidiary after the acquisition, which is expected to close in October.

The deal is expected to add to 1-800-Flowers.com’s revenue and profit in the current fiscal year, the company said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.