Minority partner looks to block sale of Ekati mine
January 17, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

Minority partner looks to block sale of Ekati mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Harry Winston Diamond Corp said on Thursday that a minority partner in BHP Billiton’s Ekati diamond mine in northern Canada has filed a lawsuit to try to stop the top diversified miner from selling the project to Harry Winston.

C. Fipke Holdings Ltd, which has a right of first refusal on the sale, is alleging that BHP Billiton failed to comply with their joint venture agreement. The company is seeking a court order to stop the sale, unless provided with a revised offer from BHP.

Fipke holds a 10 percent stake in both the mine and the expansion zone. The two other minority partners do not intend to oppose the deal, Harry Winston said in a statement.

