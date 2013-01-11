Hartford Financial CEO's brain tumor surgery successful

* Says post-surgical test confirms tumor was completely removed
* CEO McGee to continue low-dose chemotherapy and radiation treatment
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said Chief Executive Liam McGee underwent a successful brain surgery to remove a small tumor.
McGee, 57, had displayed no symptoms previously, and post-surgical tests indicated that he was cancer-free, the insurance company said in a statement.
“In an abundance of caution, the doctors and I have agreed on a low-dose chemotherapy and radiation treatment and we expect minimal side effects,” McGee said in a statement.
The company declined to provide additional details on the surgery.
McGee, who was working from home, will return to office on Monday.
Shares of the company closed at $23.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.