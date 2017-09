Mutual fund giant Hartford Funds must face trial on two lawsuits accusing it of charging excessive management fees for eight of its stock and bond mutual funds, a federal judge in New Jersey has ruled.

In an opinion made public last Thursday, U.S. District Judge Renee Bumb said too many facts were in dispute to end the lawsuits before trial, rejecting Hartford’s summary judgment motions.

