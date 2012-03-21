Hartford CEO expects 12-18 month sale process

March 21 (Reuters) - The sale of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc’s individual life, retirement plan and broker-dealer businesses should take anywhere from 12 to 18 months to complete, Hartford Chief Executive Liam McGee said on Wednesday.

Separately, a spokeswoman for the Hartford’s largest shareholder, hedge fund Paulson & Co, said Paulson is still studying the sale announcement. John Paulson had been pushing for a more traditional split of the company into separate life and property insurers.