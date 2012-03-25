FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hartford wealth chief to get $2 million bonus to stay-filing
March 25, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 6 years ago

Hartford wealth chief to get $2 million bonus to stay-filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The Hartford Financial Services Group offered a retention bonus worth up to $2 million to the head of its wealth management group if he stays through February 2013, according to a regulatory filing.

David Levenson, president of the wealth management division, is entitled to receive the extra compensation as long as he remains “actively employed by the company in the performance of his duties on certain specified payment dates through February 28, 2013,” the Connecticut-based insurer said in the Friday filing.

The Hartford is currently battling calls from its biggest shareholder, hedge fund Paulson & Co, to split into separate life and property insurers. The company announced Wednesday it would sell most of its life-insurance related operations to focus on its property insurance, group benefits and mutual funds businesses.

But hedge fund billionaire John Paulson wants the company to go further and called the plan to shut down its annuity business a “first step” that falls short of fixing the company’s other problems and sagging stock price.

Levenson was promoted to head wealth management midway through 2010, and joined the company in 1995 from Fidelity Investments.

