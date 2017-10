March 21 (Reuters) - Insurer Hartford Financial said on Wednesday that it expected core earnings of 89 cents to 93 cents per share in the first quarter, as it starts a restructuring program that includes the closure of its annuity business.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings of 86 cents per share in the quarter. The Hartford, in slides posted to its website ahead of a conference call, also said it had not repurchased shares since January.