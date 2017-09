July 29 (Reuters) - Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group posted a bigger second-quarter loss, hurt by capital losses related to hedging programs and the sale of its life insurance business.

The company’s net loss in the second quarter was $190 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $101 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, Hartford earned 66 cents per share.