UPDATE 1-The Hartford says Sandy losses $370 million
December 11, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-The Hartford says Sandy losses $370 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 60 pct of losses commercial, 40 pct consumer

* Total Q4 disaster losses $230 mln after-tax

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Tuesday it expects pretax losses of $370 million from Superstorm Sandy, which ravaged New York and New Jersey in October.

The Hartford said 60 percent of the losses were in commercial segments and 40 percent in consumer.

After reinsurance recoveries and tax, the company said its total fourth-quarter catastrophe losses were $230 million as of Nov. 30.

Sandy is estimated to have caused insured losses of up to $25 billion, a figure that excludes flood losses insured by the federal government and not by private industry.

