Hartford Financial reports loss on Japan annuities charge
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 8:32 PM / in 4 years

Hartford Financial reports loss on Japan annuities charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group reported a first-quarter loss as the company took an after-tax charge of $541 million related to an expansion of its annuities hedging program in Japan.

The company’s net loss was $241 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with net income of $96 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, earnings were 92 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 82 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
