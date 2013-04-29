Hartford Financial reports loss on Japan annuities charge

April 29 (Reuters) - Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group reported a first-quarter loss as the company took an after-tax charge of $541 million related to an expansion of its annuities hedging program in Japan.

The company’s net loss was $241 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with net income of $96 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, earnings were 92 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 82 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.