JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Harum Energy expects its 2012 coal production to reach 13 million tonnes, a 34 percent increase above its 2011 figure, a top executive said on Wednesday.

Harum has increased its production target to meet increasing demand from Korea and Taiwan for thermal coal, used to fuel power stations, CEO Ray Antonio Gunara said in Jakarta. (Reporting By Fathiya Dahrul; Writing By Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)