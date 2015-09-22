FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harvard endowment grows 5.8 pct to record $37.6 bln
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 22, 2015 / 9:40 PM / in 2 years

Harvard endowment grows 5.8 pct to record $37.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Harvard Management Company said on Tuesday the elite university’s endowment posted a 5.8 percent return in fiscal 2015 to hit a record $37.6 billion.

The returns for the 12 months ended June 30 were driven by outsized profits in stocks, venture capital investments in technology and biotech, and investments in real estate, HMC said in a letter to alumni published on its web site.

The Ivy League school’s endowment is the largest in the world. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.