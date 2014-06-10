Harvard's Mendillo to step down as CEO of school's investment arm

BOSTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Jane Mendillo, who has overseen Harvard University’s $32.7 billion endowment as president and chief executive officer of the school’s investment arm Harvard Management Company for six years, is planning to step down at the end of 2014, the university said on Tuesday.

The university, the richest in the world, said it has already begun looking for a replacement.

Mendillo steered the endowment through the financial crisis and the university said that the endowment has earned an estimated average return of 11 percent to 12 percent during the five years ending on June 30, 2014. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)