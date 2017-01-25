FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Harvard to hire Slocum as CIO as it reorganizes investment arm
January 25, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Harvard to hire Slocum as CIO as it reorganizes investment arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.

N.P. Narvekar, the recently hired chief executive of the investment arm, said Slocum, who had been chief investment officer at the Johnson Company family office, will join in March.

Vir Dholabhai, Adam Goldstein and Charlie Saravia will join as a managing directors. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)

