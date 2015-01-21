Breakingviews: SEC-Harvard board clash is music to investor ears

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A raucous clash over activism should be music to investors’ ears. Daniel Gallagher, a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, sparked a furious response by calling Harvard Law School’s Shareholder Rights Project deceptive, and maybe illegal. Catty tone side, it’s a debate that needs to happen.

The Harvard project’s leader, Lucian Bebchuk, has sparred for years with board defenders, most notably veteran lawyer Martin Lipton. One big issue has been director elections. Bebchuk touts the benefit for shareholders of the annual variety, while Lipton supports the stability engendered by staggered ballots in which, most commonly, a third of directors face re-election each year. Advantage so far to Bebchuk: His clinic has helped persuade more than 100 companies to adopt annual elections since 2011.

But Gallagher and a law school professor accuse the clinic of cheating. The shareholder proposals it helps to write cite evidence that a staggered board lowers a company’s value, but they dismiss or ignore research to the contrary. That violates SEC rules against misleading statements and exposes Harvard to lawsuits, Gallagher and his co-writer argue in an academic paper.

The reaction has been sharp. Cherry-picking evidence is hardly illegal, 34 law professors say in a riposte, and companies can rebut or even toss a proposal they think is wrong. That’s probably why the SEC has never sued a shareholder proponent for fraud. But it discourages debate, and could be unethical, for a sitting commissioner to make public accusations outside of the legal process.

Three of the regulator’s former top lawyers disagree, saying “countless” SEC commissioners have spoken out about “specific ongoing activities” and that Gallagher is probably right on the law. Even U.S. Supreme Court justices are known to sound off from time to time.

Beyond the spectacle, the squabbling serves a useful purpose. With hedge fund bosses like Dan Loeb and Bill Ackman increasingly challenging boards, shareholders deserve to know the pros and cons of investor activism. Though Bebchuk’s research is compelling, Gallagher has highlighted opposing and more recent studies that merit serious consideration.

It’s too soon - and perhaps not helpful - to declare a clear winner, but the debate has brought unprecedented attention to the empirical evidence. That in itself should count as a victory for good corporate governance.

CONTEXT NEWS

- A Boston University law professor on Jan. 20 joined a public dispute over Harvard Law School’s Shareholder Rights Project, whose advocacy for certain corporate governance practices has been called deceptive and possibly illegal by a senior U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official and others.

- Boston’s Tamar Frankel said SEC Commissioner Daniel Gallagher’s accusations against the program were inappropriate and perhaps unethical for a sitting official.

- At issue is a December 2014 research paper by Gallagher and Stanford University’s Joseph Grundfest, a former SEC commissioner. The paper suggested the agency could sue Harvard for not disclosing evidence against a governance measure the Shareholder Rights Project advocates: making directors face elections annually rather than every two or three years.

- The Harvard project advises activist investors and helps them draw up resolutions calling for the elimination of so-called staggered boards, which make it harder to replace a majority of directors at one time. Gallagher and Grundfest’s paper said proposals using the project’s wording were so one-sided that they could be “false and misleading.”

- A group of 34 senior law professors called the paper’s charges “deeply flawed” and urged the authors to withdraw their accusations.

- Reuters: Critique of Harvard by SEC’s Gallagher sparks rare academic spat

RELATED COLUMNS

The general in his lair

New deal

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)