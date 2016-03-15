FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Harvard Law professor on why the school should keep the shield
March 15, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

Q&A: Harvard Law professor on why the school should keep the shield

Anthony Lin

1 Min Read

The governing body of Harvard University signed off Monday on a proposal to retire the current Harvard Law School shield insignia, which was derived from the crest of a slaveholding New England family.

The law school’s symbol since 1936, the shield depicting three wheat sheaves had become the subject of student protests last fall over its connection to the family of Isaac Royall, who endowed the first law professorship at Harvard. Royall owned an Antiguan sugar plantation and Massachusetts farms that were worked by slaves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R1qCZi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
