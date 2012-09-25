FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harvest Fund, Grosvenor form China property investment venture
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Harvest Fund, Grosvenor form China property investment venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Harvest Fund Management, China’s second-largest retail fund manager by assets, has formed a joint venture with the fund management arm of British property developer Grosvenor to invest in real estate in greater China, the money managers said in a joint statement.

Grosvenor is controlled by the Duke of Westminster and its arm, Grosvenor Fund Management, has 5 billion pounds ($8.1 billion) in funds under management, including a China retail fund.

The new entity, Harvest Real Estate Investments, will be run by Rong Ren, who left Harvest Capital Partners in May. Despite the similar names, Harvest Capital is not related to Harvest Fund Management, which has around $37 billion in assets under management.

The new company has a staff of 20 in Hong Kong and Beijing. The partners did not disclose how much capital they are investing in the venture.

Harvest Fund Management is owned by China Credit Trust, Deutsche Asset Management and Lixin Investment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.