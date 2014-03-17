FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harvest Natural posts bigger loss after selling Venezuelan assets
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Harvest Natural posts bigger loss after selling Venezuelan assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Harvest Natural Resources Inc, an oil and gas producer, posted a bigger fourth-quarter loss after taking two charges related to the planned sale of assets to exit Venezuela.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $112.7 million, or $3.02 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $23.1 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results include a loss on the completed portion of the sale of its 32 percent stake in a joint venture with Petroleos de Venezuela SA to Argentina’s Pluspetrol .

Harvest Natural said it also recorded an income-tax expense of $75.2 million, which was partly related to the recording of any future tax liability when it completed the sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
