REFILE-Indonesia stops Pertamina from buying Harvest Natural's Venezuela ops

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc said its planned $725 million sale of its Venezuelan operations to Indonesia’s state-owned oil company has been scrapped by the Government of Indonesia.

The company said last June that it would sell its 32 percent stake in Petrodelta SA in Venezuela to PT Pertamina, Indonesia’s national oil company.

“Harvest remains committed to exploring all possible alternatives to unlock the potential of our assets and to maximize value for our shareholders,” Chief Executive James Edmiston said on Wednesday.