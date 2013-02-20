FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Indonesia stops Pertamina from buying Harvest Natural's Venezuela ops
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Indonesia stops Pertamina from buying Harvest Natural's Venezuela ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc said its planned $725 million sale of its Venezuelan operations to Indonesia’s state-owned oil company has been scrapped by the Government of Indonesia.

The company said last June that it would sell its 32 percent stake in Petrodelta SA in Venezuela to PT Pertamina, Indonesia’s national oil company.

“Harvest remains committed to exploring all possible alternatives to unlock the potential of our assets and to maximize value for our shareholders,” Chief Executive James Edmiston said on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.