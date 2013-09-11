FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Harvest Natural in talks to sell itself in $373 mln deal
September 11, 2013

CORRECTED-Harvest Natural in talks to sell itself in $373 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Harvest “in talks” to sell itself, not to sell itself)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc said it was in exclusive talks to sell itself to Pluspetrol Venezuela SA in a deal valued at about $373 million, including debt.

Pluspetrol will retain Harvest’s 32 percent interest in Petrodelta S.A., a joint venture between Harvest and Venezuela’s state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA, after the deal closes.

Harvest’s non-Venezuelan assets will be spun off to the company’s shareholders and will be managed by Harvest’s current management team. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

