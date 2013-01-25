FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hasbro estimates 4th-qtr sales below market expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 25, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Hasbro estimates 4th-qtr sales below market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc estimated fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, well below analysts’ expectations, hurt by lower-than-anticipated holiday season demand in the United States and some international markets.

Analysts on average are expecting revenue of $1.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The second-largest U.S. toy company’s shares were down 5 percent at $36.57 before the bell on Friday.

The company is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter results on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.