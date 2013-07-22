FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hasbro quarterly profit and sales miss analyst estimates
July 22, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 4 years

Hasbro quarterly profit and sales miss analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on weak demand for its toys for boys.

The company, home to brands such as G.I. Joe, Nerf and Mr. Potato Head, said its second-quarter net profit fell to $36.5 million, or 28 cents a share, from $43.4 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a pension charge, it earned 29 cents a share, missing the analysts’ average estimate of 34 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

