Hasbro quarterly profit and sales miss analyst estimates

July 22 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on weak demand for its toys for boys.

The company, home to brands such as G.I. Joe, Nerf and Mr. Potato Head, said its second-quarter net profit fell to $36.5 million, or 28 cents a share, from $43.4 million, or 33 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a pension charge, it earned 29 cents a share, missing the analysts’ average estimate of 34 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.