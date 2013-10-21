Hasbro profit tops analysts' estimates

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter as strong overseas demand helped the second-largest U.S. toymaker offset weakness at home.

Net earnings rose to $193.0 million, or $1.46 a share, from $164.9 million, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a tax adjustment and restructuring and pension charges, the company earned $1.31 a share, above the analysts’ average estimate of $1.29, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2 percent to $1.37 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.