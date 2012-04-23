UPDATE 2-Hasbro sales fall as U.S. toy demand slumps

* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.04 vs. market estimate $0.08

* Q1 revenue falls 3 pct to $648.9 vs. estimate $666.5 mln

* Shares fall as much as 5 pct

By Chris Peters

April 23 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the No.2 U.S. toy company, reported a fall in sales and weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings as North American retailers struggling with high inventories put off orders, sending its shares down as much as 5 percent.

The company, which missed market profit estimates for the sixth straight quarter, said that results suffered because retailers were shifting orders into the second half of the year.

“For the full year 2012, we continue to believe, absent the impact of foreign exchange, we will again grow revenues and earnings per share,” CEO Brian Goldner said in a statement.

Analysts were not impressed.

“I think the business is even weaker than it appears,” said Gerrick Johnson at BMO Capital Markets.

Both Hasbro and larger rival Mattel Inc, which also missed Wall Street expectations in its most recent quarter, rely on sales to retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Toys R Us.

Hasbro, which has cut jobs in North America, said on Monday it plans to spend more on marketing to improve results.

Longbow Research analyst James Hardiman said he was skeptical about whether the moves would work.

“The games business continues to be a pretty big weight around their neck,” he said. “Until they can see positive retail level growth from their games business it is hard to see how exactly the business will turn around internally.”

Sales in the company’s games segment, which includes Milton Bradley, Parker Brothers and Wizards of the Coast, fell 9 percent to $181.9 million in the quarter.

Hasbro, whose products include Nerf foam toys and the Monopoly board game, reported a first-quarter loss of $2.6 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents per share.

Sales fell 3 percent to $648.9 million, mostly as a result of a 16 percent decline in North America.

Analysts had been looking for a profit of 8 cents per share before items on sales of $666.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hasbro shares were down 4 percent at $34.39 in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.