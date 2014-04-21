Hasbro posts quarterly profit as demand for girls' toys rise

April 21 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by strong demand for its toys for girls.

The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 2 percent to $679.5 million.

Sales of girls’ toys such as My Little Pony and Nerf Rebelle increased 21 percent.

Net income was $32.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 30, compared with a net loss of $6.7 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)