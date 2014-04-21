FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hasbro posts quarterly profit as demand for girls' toys rise
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Hasbro posts quarterly profit as demand for girls' toys rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by strong demand for its toys for girls.

The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 2 percent to $679.5 million.

Sales of girls’ toys such as My Little Pony and Nerf Rebelle increased 21 percent.

Net income was $32.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 30, compared with a net loss of $6.7 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.