Hasbro quarterly profit jumps 43 pct on higher international sales

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, reported a 43 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher international sales, particularly in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $180.5 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28, from $126.6 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Hasbro, known for its My Little Pony toys and action figures based on Marvel Comics characters, said total revenue rose 7.3 percent to $1.47 billion.