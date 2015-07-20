Toymaker Hasbro's sales fall 4 pct due to strong dollar

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a near 4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by the strong dollar.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $41.8 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $33.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $797.7 million from $829.3 million. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue rose 5 percent.

Sales in Hasbro’s games category, its second largest revenue driver, fell 6.2 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)