FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toymaker Hasbro's sales fall 4 pct due to strong dollar
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Toymaker Hasbro's sales fall 4 pct due to strong dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a near 4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by the strong dollar.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $41.8 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $33.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $797.7 million from $829.3 million. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue rose 5 percent.

Sales in Hasbro’s games category, its second largest revenue driver, fell 6.2 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.