Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly revenue rises 12.8 pct
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 8, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly revenue rises 12.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc’s quarterly revenue jumped 12.8 percent, helped by strong holiday demand for toys based on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Jurassic World” movies, which were released last year.

The net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $175.8 million, or $1.39 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27 from $169.9 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $1.47 billion from $1.30 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

