July 24, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 25 minutes ago

Hasbro's quarterly sales rise 10.6 pct

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 10.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its Transformers and Nerf toys in the United States.

Net income attributable to Hasbro was $67.72 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with $52.11 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose to $972.51 million from $878.95 million. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

