Hasbro's holiday quarter profit rises about 31 pct
February 9, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Hasbro's holiday quarter profit rises about 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, reported a nearly 31 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its Transformers, Nerf and Marvel toys in the holiday shopping season.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $169.9 million, or $1.34 per share, in fourth quarter ended Dec. 28, from $129.8 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 1.3 percent to $1.30 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

