Hasbro quarterly revenue rises 5 pct
April 20, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Hasbro quarterly revenue rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in boys toys such as the ones based on characters in the Transformers movies.

Hasbro’s revenue rose to $713.5 million in the first quarter ended March 29 from $679.5 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Hasbro fell 16.9 percent to $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, from $32.1 million, or 24 cents per share. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

