FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly revenue rises 10 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly revenue rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc's quarterly revenue rose 10.2 percent, driven by strong demand for its Disney Princess and Frozen dolls and its action figures based on "Star Wars" movies.

The net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $52.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 26 from $41.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

The No.2 U.S. toymaker's net revenue increased to $878.9 million from $797.7 million.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.