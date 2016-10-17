Toymaker Hasbro reports 14.2 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 14.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for toys in the girls category such as Disney Princess, Frozen and Trolls dolls.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $257.8 million, or $2.03 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25 from $207.6 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.47 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)