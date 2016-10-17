FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Toymaker Hasbro reports 14.2 pct rise in quarterly revenue
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 10 months ago

Toymaker Hasbro reports 14.2 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 14.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for toys in the girls category such as Disney Princess, Frozen and Trolls dolls.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $257.8 million, or $2.03 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25 from $207.6 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.47 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.