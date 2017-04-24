FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hasbro quarterly revenue rises 2.2 pct
April 24, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

Hasbro quarterly revenue rises 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the no. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by higher demand for toys based on franchises such as "Nerf" and "Transformers".

The company said its revenue rose to $849.7 million in the first quarter ended April 2, from $831.2 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $68.6 million, or 54 cents per share, from $48.8 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

