June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S.
toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to
deliver sets of board games in the United States.
For $49.99, customers will receive a collection of three
board games featuring virtual-reality such as Mask of the
Pharaoh and traditional ones such as its popular Speak Out, for
which it tied up with internet sensation Joe Santagato.
The company said the game sets would come in two varieties -
the family crate and the party crate - targeting parents and
young adults, respectively.
Hasbro said it would start delivering the collections to
customers from fall 2017.
