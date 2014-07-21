Hasbro sales rise on international demand for action toys

July 21 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, reported an 8.2 percent increase in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its boys’ toys such as action figures based on “Transformers” movies and Marvel comics.

A 17 percent rise in international sales also drove the company’s total revenue in the second quarter ended June 29.

Hasbro’s sales of boys’ toys rose 32 percent, while those for girls’ toys such as My Little Pony and Littlest Pet Shop rose 10 percent.

The company’s revenue rose to $829.3 million in the quarter from $766.34 million, a year earlier.

Hasbro’s net income fell to $33.47 million, or 26 cents per share, from $36.48 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)