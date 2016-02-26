FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vitol buys 15 pct stake in Pakistan's Hascol for $28.1 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 26, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Vitol buys 15 pct stake in Pakistan's Hascol for $28.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Oil trader Vitol bought a 15 percent stake in Pakistan’s Hascol Petroleum Ltd for about $28.1 million from four stakeholders, Hascol said on Friday.

Vitol, through Vitol Dubai Ltd, bought 18.1 million shares at 162 Pakistani rupees ($1.55) each, said Hascol, Pakistan’s fourth-largest seller of petroleum products, in a stock exchange filing.

The purchase price is at a 12.3 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Thursday, and a 2.6 percent premium to its closing price on Nov. 10, 2015 when Hascol said Vitol was looking at buying the stake.

The Dubai-based company is to buy another 10 percent stake in the Pakistani oil company within one year, it said.

A Vitol spokeswoman in Dubai declined to provide immediate comment on the deal. ($1 = 104.5000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Islamabad; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.