CORRECTED-APA ups offer for Hastings to $1.4 bln, beating PPA bid

(Corrects reference to takeover rules to deed between HDF and PPA, adds share price)

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian gas distributor APA Group on Thursday raised its bid for rival Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund (HDF) to A$1.33 billion ($1.41 billion), beating a competing A$1.25 billion offer from Pipeline Partners Australia (PPA).

HDF last week recommended shareholders accept the offer from Pipeline, a consortium including Canadian fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Utilities Trust of Australia, a fund managed by HDF’s manager Hastings Funds Management.

APA had already flagged its intention to boost its price from $1.1 billion, but HDF said at the time that the PPA bid was the best offer on the table.

Under a deed between HDF and PPA, the consortium has the right to match APA’s revised offer if HDF’s independent directors deem the APA offer superior.

Pipeline’s offer stands at A$2.325 per security. APA’s offer is for $0.62 in cash and 0.390 APA securities for each HDF security, or A$2.51 per share.

HDF shares were down 0.4 percent at A$2.54 at 0509 GMT.

At stake for the bidders are two key gas pipelines owned by HDF that serve Australia’s main onshore gas hub, Moomba, with strong growth prospects from new coal seam gas projects and huge liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state.

APA also said Friday that it planned to raise A$350 million through a notes offer to support both the HDF acquisition and its ongoing investment in the growth of infrastructure assets. ($1 = 0.9463 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)