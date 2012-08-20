FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Hastings says Pipeline fails to match higher APA bid
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 20, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Hastings says Pipeline fails to match higher APA bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund (HDF), the subject of a takeover battle, said Pipeline Partners Australia has declined to match a sweetened A$1.4 billion ($1.47 billion) offer by the Monday deadline set by HDF.

The offer from rival gas distributor APA leaves APA in the lead to win control of two key gas pipelines owned by HDF that serve Australia’s main onshore gas hub, Moomba.

Analysts say growth prospects are strong because of new coal-seam gas projects and huge liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state.

APA on Friday raised its cash and share bid by 4.8 percent by increasing the cash component. HDF, which had recommended an all-cash offer worth A$1.29 billion by Pipeline Partners, said it has told Pipeline Partners that the new APA bid was superior.

HDF said its board would meet to consider APA’s revised offer.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.