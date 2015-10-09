Hastings Insurance IPO to price at 170 pence a share-banking source

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hastings Insurance will price its initial public offering at 170 pence a share, down from its indicated price range, with books closing at 1100 GMT on Friday, a banking source told Thomson Reuters news and information service IFR.

The primary deal size remains 180 million pounds ($276.80 million), as indicated last month, but secondary placing has been cut to around 30 million pounds, with a 20 million pound overallotment option, the source added.

The pricing is lower than earlier indications of 180-185 pence per share and the closing time has been extended due to the price cut, the source said. The IPO was expected to launch on Friday.

Choppy market conditions have made it harder for companies to come to market in recent weeks. ($1 = 0.6503 pounds) (Reporting by Robert Venes at IFR, writing by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Freya Berry)