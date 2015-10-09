FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hastings Insurance IPO to price at 170 pence a share-banking source
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Hastings Insurance IPO to price at 170 pence a share-banking source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hastings Insurance will price its initial public offering at 170 pence a share, down from its indicated price range, with books closing at 1100 GMT on Friday, a banking source told Thomson Reuters news and information service IFR.

The primary deal size remains 180 million pounds ($276.80 million), as indicated last month, but secondary placing has been cut to around 30 million pounds, with a 20 million pound overallotment option, the source added.

The pricing is lower than earlier indications of 180-185 pence per share and the closing time has been extended due to the price cut, the source said. The IPO was expected to launch on Friday.

Choppy market conditions have made it harder for companies to come to market in recent weeks. ($1 = 0.6503 pounds) (Reporting by Robert Venes at IFR, writing by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.